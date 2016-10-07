Two hurt by robbers after withdrawing money

Posted on 7 October 2016 - 12:18am Last updated on 7 October 2016 - 12:41am

KUALA LUMPUR: Two individuals suffered injuries on their hands, legs and head after they were robbed and slashed by two masked robbers armed with parang at Jalan Rahim Kajai in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) here yesterday.

The incident happened at 11.25am after the 43-year-old man and 59-year-old woman had just withdrawn some money from a bank near TTDI.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Shahrul Othman Mansor said the two suspects, wearing face masks, are believed to have tailed the victims from the bank.

"The duo tailed the victims in a car and then walked up to them as they approached their residential area.

"The suspects broke the window of the victims' car and grabbed their bag which contained a passport and RM1,000 and 1,000 Thai Baht cash," he said in a statement yesterday.

Shahrul said during the scuffle, the robbers injured the victims and fled the scene.

"Investigators managed to recover footage from a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) from a security guard-post of the residential area.

"Examination of the CCTV footage showed that three suspects were involved in the robbery," he added.

Checks on the registration plate of the suspects' vehicle found the number plate was fake.

Police are investigating the case for gang and armed robbery.