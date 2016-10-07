The top five makeup trends from Paris Fashion Week

PARIS Fashion Week has a reputation for being one of the boldest and most creative of all the fashion cities when it comes to catwalk makeup, and the Spring/Summer 2017 shows certainly lived up to this reputation. These were the top trends:

Girly

Holographic pink highlighter and doubled-up lashes were the key to the doll-like beauty look at Rihanna's Fenty x Puma, where the blusher was applied up to the temples using the 'draping' technique. The look was almost as girlish at Chanel, where the models strutted down the catwalk wearing their hair tied in low-slung side ponytails and baseball caps worn at a jaunty sideways angle, with pink lip gloss finishing things off.



Disco lips

Glitter lips caused a sensation at Fendi during Milan Fashion Week, and they showed up in Paris courtesy of Maison Margiela. Acne also adopted the look with a striking holographic gunmetal blue shade that caught the light, teamed with thick, brushed brows, matte foundation and a slick of under-eye highlighter. Could this be turning into a makeup trend?

The new smoky

Dries Van Noten took the smoky eye to a whole new level by applying shadow across the bridge of the nose to create the effect of a shimmering mask, with the area immediately beneath lightened for extra impact. Metallic shadow was also applied to the inner eyes and the bridge of the nose to create a hollowed-out effect at Vivienne Westwood's unconventional show.



French girl beauty

A simple matte base, loose curls and a smudge of liner under the eyes gave the models at Chloe the laidback Parisian look the house is famed for. Balmain also gave us all a lesson in sophisticated French beauty with a look that centred on matte skin, soft taupe eyes, nude lips and a dash of highlighter for a nonchalant yet glamorous evening look.

The red eye

At Paule Ka it was all about matching the cherry-stained lips to the eyes for a tropical look, while Kenzo also threw about the rulebook by teaming statement red lipstick with a theatrical red eye for major impact. — AFP Relaxnews