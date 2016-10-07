Documentary to focus on life of Ian McKellen

SIR Ian McKellen, best known as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and Magneto in X-Men will be the subject of a feature documentary.

Though he's best known for his most recent roles as a wizard and mutant, the documentary will take a closer look at the actor who grew up in the north of England to become a Tony-award winning stage actor, and one of the first actors to openly speak about his sexuality, reports Variety.

The feature will be based on a 14-hour interview with the actor and will be directed by Joe Stephenson.

McKellen has been nominated for an Oscar twice for Gods and Monsters in 1999 and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in 2002. He's also been nominated for an Emmy five times. — AFP Relaxnews