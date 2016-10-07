Mission Foods unveils new RM230m plant in Sepang

KUALA LUMPUR: Mission Foods, a subsidiary of Gruma, a Mexican multi-national corn flour milling and tortilla producer, has unveiled its new RM230 million state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Sepang.

The new factory will produce flatbreads such as wraps, tortillas, pizzas, naan and pita for the local and export markets, said Gruma & Mission Foods president and chief executive officer (CEO) Juan Gonzalez Moreno in a statement yesterday.

“Our new facility is a solid step towards consolidating our global presence, delivering on our international expansion strategy and strengthening our position in Malaysia and the region.

“Almost 10 years ago, we acquired a manufacturing facility in Port Klang as it gave us access to the dynamic local market and the ability to identify opportunities resulting from the construction of our new 20,000sq m factory,” he said.

Present at the launch of the factory were Malaysian Investment Development Authority Manufacturing and Services Development II deputy CEO Datuk N. Rajendran and Mexican Ambassador to Malaysia Carlos Isauro Felix Corona. – Bernama