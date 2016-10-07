Perak wants Ministry of Health to announce Bukit Merah Theme Park free of rotavirus

PARIT BUNTAR: The Ministry of Health has been urged to make an official announcement that Bukit Merah Laketown Resort Water Theme Park is free of rotavirus.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said such announcement is important because failure to do so may affect the state’s tourism sector.

"If the announcement is not made, it can affect tourist arrivals to the state. Perak aims to attract 7 million tourist arrivals in Visit Perak Year 2017."

He was speaking to reporters after launching the Perak Housing and Property Board and submission of bids for the People Housing Project in Amanjaya Parit Haji Wahab, Tanjung Piandang to 60 people, here today.

Zambry was commenting on a statement by Health director-general, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, yesterday said that results of water samples taken on Sept 29 and 30 in seven sampling locations in the resort showed negative rotavirus.

Dr Noor Hisham said the situation was likely due to the Health Ministry on Sept 24, which had chlorinated the water before the samples were taken by the ministry. — Bernama