Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today as the greenback remained strong ahead of the US non-farm payrolls report to be released today.

At 9.20am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1530/1580 against the greenback from 4.1400/1470 on Thursday.

A dealer said traders were cautious ahead of the release of the report later today after hawkish signals from senior Federal Reserve officials in recent weeks revived speculation of another US interest rate hike in December.

The local note was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

The ringgit fell against the Yen to 4.0060/0116 from 3.9965/9052 on Thursday and slipped against the Singapore dollar to 3.0237/0280 from 3.0173/0230

It improved against the Euro to 4.6210/6270 from 4.6285/6368 and rose against the British pound to 5.1319/1385 from Thursday's close 5.2632/2733. — Bernama