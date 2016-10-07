Corporal laid to rest in Kupang

BALING: Corporal Mohd Faizol Rosli whose body was recovered yesterday about 30m from where he and another soldier were believed to have fallen into the sea, was buried early today.

Prayers led by Penang Division 2 Malaysian Army Staff II religious officer Major Risal Osman were performed over the 29-year-old soldier's remains at his residence in Kampung Keda Kemangi, Kupang before the funeral.

Seven personnel led by Sargeant Jazruddin Gayu from the Royal Ranger Regiment based in Arau, Perlis serving as pallbearers carried the soldier's coffin to the Kampung Kuala Kuang Muslim cemetery for burial at 1.30am.

The solemn ceremony was attended by about 100 members and friends of the deceased.

Mohd Faizol and Corporal Johbartlee Kanil, 32, from Kota Marudu, Sabah, who is still missing, were from the Fourth Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment based at Oran Camp, Perlis and on Pulau Perak, Kedah on assignment.

They were believed to have fallen into the sea after slipping off the edge of the small rocky island while fetching water around 4.40pm on Monday. — Bernama