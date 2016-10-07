Israel frees 11 WBG members

KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven members of the 'Women's Boat to Gaza' (WBG) mission who were detained by Israel on Wednesday have been freed.

A Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE) spokesman said the 11 included Malaysia's sole representative, Dr Fauziah Hasan.

"Arrangements are being made to send Dr Fauziah and the other 10 WBG members back to their respective countries," she told Bernama when contacted.

She said a source from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition which initiated the WBG campaign, had disclosed that the WBG members who were on board the ship, Zaytouna-Oliva had been transferred from Givon Prison in Ramla to the holding centre at Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel.

Meanwhile, two other WBG members, Al-Jazeera journalist from United Kingdom Mina Harballou, and Hoda Rakhme from Russia, who were freed yesterday, have arrived safely in their respective countries.

The humanitarian ship was heading to Gaza when Israeli forces seized and herded it to Ashdod Port. — Bernama