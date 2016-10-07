A chance to grow

IN another step towards the overall vision of the shareholders of Epsom College in Malaysia (ECiM), Tan Sri Dr Tony Fernandes, chairman of the board of governors of ECiM, Datuk Kamarudin Meranun, member of the board of governors of ECiM and Martin George, headmaster of ECiM launched the Tune Libra Scholarship at ECiM recently.

Worth RM20 million, the Tune Libra Scholarship targets to benefit approximately 100 students and is established specifi cally to provide deserving Malaysian students the opportunity to pursue their studies at ECiM. The aim is to ensure that all students who deserve the best education have access to the facilities and world-class teaching at ECiM.

Applications for the Tune Libra Seed and Branch Scholarship are now open, please visit www.epsomcollege.edu.my for further information.