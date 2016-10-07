Cheers! It’s Oktoberfest

IT’S that time of the year again when you can put on your alpine hat and get into your Lederhosen or dirndl and not be deemed deranged as Oktoberfest is here again.

DRINK AND BE MERRY

This year, Carlsberg Malaysia brings “Probably the Best Oktoberfest Celebration” back by demand, offering 36 fun-filled Oktoberfest parties and the chance to take home the collectible one-litre beer stein.

Celebrations this year will see Carlsberg headlining “Probably the Best Beer in the World” along with three Bavarian brews – Lowenbrau, Erdinger and Franziskaner. These will be served in collectible barrel-shaped steins for consumers to add to their collection.

There is also a chance to experience a modern blast from the Bavarian past and take a ride on Malaysia’s one-of-a-kind Oktoberfest Bier Bike as well as belt out traditional Oktoberfest jingles on an alpine horn brought in all the way from Germany.

DRINK RESPONSIBLY

All these plus an array of authentic Bavarian activities and games are lined up at parties staged at various locations including Tom, Dick and Harry’s in Oasis Damansara every Tuesday and Wednesday during October. Carlsberg Malaysia also offers you and three friends four free passes to party when you log onto their Facebook page and share why you want to be part of Carlsberg Malaysia’s Oktoberfest parties.

In conjunction with the month-long festivities, Carlsberg Malaysia reminds consumers to drink responsibly. The company asks that you know your limits and take a cab or GRAB to maximise on the fun and festivity in order to get home safely after partying. Interested individuals can sign up as a responsible drinking ambassador on Carlsberg Malaysia Corporate Facebook page.