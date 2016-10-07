Pairin yet to receive probe report on officers

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan (pix) said he had yet to receive a report on the remand and investigation of his ministry's top officers by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

"In the meantime, we can be comforted by the law, which states that a person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

"I hope that both officers will be able to explain themselves properly to the MACC so that they can continue their work peacefully," he said in a statement here today.

Pairin, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister said he was advised by his permanent secretary and State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman to await an official report before initiating certain procedures.

Two government senior officers – a director and a deputy director are among four suspects held by the MACC to facilitate investigations into alleged abuse of power involving infrastructure projects worth RM3.3 billion.

MACC allegedly seized more than RM114.5 million from raids at the offices and homes of the suspects.

In a press conference on Wednesday (Oct 5), MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki described the case as "the biggest cash bust" in the history of MACC involving civil servants. — Bernama