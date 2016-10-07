Fire destroys furniture factory

SEREMBAN: A furniture factory at Gunung Mas light industrial area in Tampin was destroyed in a fire last night.

Tampin Fire and Rescue department chief S. Dullasi Nathan said they received a call at 11.30pm and three fire engines with 23 firefighters from Tampin and Gemas stations were rushed to the scene.

He said the fire started in the furniture factory before spreading to two vehicle workshops.

"When the fire brigade arrived, the factory was ablaze but the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes and fully extinguished after one hour.

"We managed to save the two workshops from being destroyed," he said when contacted by Bernama here, today.

He said several furniture, appliances, equipment and machinery, raw materials and a truck parked in the factory were destroyed in the fire but there were no casualties.

The cause of the fire and loss were still being ascertained, he added. — Bernama