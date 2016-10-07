Dr Fauziah is free and safe, says Wisma Putra

PUTRAJAYA: Wisma Putra confirmed today that sole Malaysian aboard the Zaytouna-Oliva to Gaza, Dr Fauziah Mohd Hassan, who was detained by Israeli authorities, is safe and has been released.

Wisma Putra in a statement said Dr Fauziah, 59, on her own request would be departing Tel Aviv via air, to Bangkok.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes this opportunity to thank all quarters for their expressions of concern and support in this matter," it said.

On Wednesday, 10 women activists including Dr Fauziah and three crew members who were on a humanitarian mission dubbed Women's Boat to Gaza (WBG), were detained at 2.58pm local time (9.58pm Malaysian time) at Ashdod Port, Israel.

Their journey started on Sept 14 from Barcelona's Vell Port and they anchored at Ajaccio, France on Sept 19 after the first leg before sailing to Messina, Italy for the second leg. — Bernama