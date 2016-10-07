Those posing as health professionals to face the law beginning 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: The Allied Health Profession Act 2016 has been approved by parliament and will come into force early next year.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya (pix) revealed that the much awaited act was finally approved by Parliament and was gazetted in February this year, and is now in the process of being finalised.

He said a council will be set up under the act to register and regulate persons practising in 23 allied health professions.

"All allied health practitioners will be registered under this council, and if any law is broken, the necessary action will be taken," he told a press conference after officiating the Asian Confederation of Physical Therapy 2016 Congress, here, yesterday.

Hilmi said the approval of the act was timely to curb issues and cases of individuals posing as professionals in the allied health industry.

Under the act, a person who falsely claims to be a registered practitioner in the listed fields can be fined up to RM50,000, jailed up to two years or both.

Meanwhile, Hilmi noted that the country currently lacks physiotherapists with only some 3,000 currently in the field.

He said this was a stark contrast to neighbouring country Singapore, which has one physiotherapist for every 6,000 people, while Malaysia only has one for every 17,000.

"If you look at the numbers, yes, we have a shortage. We are really encouraging those with a diploma in physiotherapy and who have working experience to continue their degrees.

"And with the country expected to have 15% senior citizens from the total population in 2030, it is even more pertinent now to have more physiotherapists," he said.