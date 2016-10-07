Bersih chief sues Jamal Yunos for defamation

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah (pix) filed a defamation suit against Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Jamal Md Yunos for alleging the polls watchdog has links to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist network.

Maria filed the suit through her lawyers, N.Surendran and Melissa Sasidharan at the High Court registry today.

In her statement of claim, Maria said Jamal with false and malicious intent uttered the defamatory words, stating that Bersih 5 has been infiltrated by IS at a press conference at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) on Sept 28, 2016.

Maria claimed the words referred to her as she is the chairperson and the "public face" of Bersih 2.0, which is organising the upcoming Bersih 5 rally.

She said the defamatory statement was published online on the same day by several online news portals.

Maria said the statement also claimed that she had appointed "consultants from Thailand and Taiwan" to surround strategic places such as KLIA 1 and KLIA2", so the airports would not function.

She said Jamal made similar defamatory statements about Bersih 5, linking it with IS, at the Bukit Aman police headquarters on Oct 4 which was also published in the newspapers and online news portals.

Maria through her solicitor sent a " letter of demand", seeking for a "retraction and apology".

On Oct 5, Jamal held a press conference in the restroom of the Selangor Umno headquarters and tore up Maria's letter of demand and flushed it down the toilet.

"The defendant tore and threw the letter into the toilet in front of the media, on purpose," stated Maria. She is seeking for general, aggravated damages, interest and costs.

She is also seeking for an injunction to prevent the defendant from further uttering the defamatory words.