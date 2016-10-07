Noh Omar: Local authority officers association beneficial

KOTA BHARU: The Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry supports the formation of the Association of Local Authority Officers Malaysia (Pesama) as the association will be able to unite members around the country as well as ensure coordination in their function and duties.

Its minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said there were about 10,000 enforcement officers working in the local authorities nationwide and it would be good if they could work and discuss together on job-related matters.

He said the association would strengthen ties among members.

"It is common knowledge that the local authorities are structured in different ways. Therefore an association will give them the opportunity to sit together and exchange ideas," he told reporters after a dinner in conjunction with the enforcement officers' football tournament (Sukpem) at Perak Jubilee Hall here last night.

Noh said for a start, a sum of RM30,000 was donated to Pesama for them to carry out various activities.

Meanwhile, Pesama chairman, Mohd Fauzi Maarop said the association was targeting for 10,000 members across the country.

He said though the association was launched in early January in Selangor, Pesama had already attracted much attention and the latest, 500 membership applications were received at the recent Sukpem event.

"With the initial grant of RM30,000 from the ministry we will be able to start off with our activities," he said. — Bernama