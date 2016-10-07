Police commissioner warns personnel against abetting illegals

KOTA KINABALU: Police will take stern action against any of its personnel found to be involved in abetting illegal immigrants, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Abdul Rashid Harun.

He said the police would not compromise on any violation of the integrity or misconduct involving its personnel, especially in matters relating to national sovereignty.

He was commenting on a video, which went viral recently, claiming that Indonesians could easily enter Tawau and landed in Batu-Batu by paying between RM50 and RM100 to the enforcement personnel.

"I'm not denying that there is involvement of 'insiders' in the case ... but give the police a chance to carry out detailed investigations," he told reporters after closing the Rapid Team Exercise here today.

Abdul Rashid said he and Tawau police chief, ACP Fadil Marsus had been discussing with the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) on the matter.

Meanwhile, on the Rapid Team Exercise, Abdul Rashid said the selected participants had been learning urban warfare.

"Forty participants of various ranks from Sabah police contingent headquarters and district headquarters had undergone the three-week exercise beginning Sept 9," he said. — Bernama