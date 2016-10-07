Three Chinese navy vessels arrive for a five-day tour

PORT KLANG: Three Republic of China navy vessels arrived here today for a five-day tour, from Oct 7-11.

The aim of the visit by the ships, CNS Xiang Tan, CNS Zhou Shan and CNS Chao Hu is to replenish their supplies and to rest before continuing their journey home to China after undergoing a mission at the Gulf of Aden, Somalia.

Their arrival was welcomed by Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) liaison officer, Captain Chan Peng Cheong.

RMN strategic communications officer, Commander Ismail Othman said the visit is a defence diplomacy initiative that will strengthen bilateral cooperation between the RMN and the Chinese navy.

"During the tour, among the programmes arranged include a courtesy visit to navy Assistant Chief of Staff Operations and Exercise, Rear Admiral Datuk Ahmad Abdullah to exchange information and views, as well as a visit by their senior officers to the National Hydrographic Centre," he told reporters, here.

CNS Xiang Tan and CNS Zhou Shan are frigates of the Jiangkai II class while CNS Chao Hu is of a replenishment ship of Type 903. — Bernama