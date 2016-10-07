Penang Hill Rainforest Research Centre in the works

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is in the process of setting up a Penang Hill Rainforest Research Centre at the popular tourist destination.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) said his administration will be calling for a request for proposal (RFP) for the project soon.

He said this was part of the efforts to make the hill a "Centre for Excellence for Rainforest, Conservation and Academia."

"We will be using the bungalows at the hill for education purposes," he said in a press conference yesterday.

On the development of "The Habitat Penang Hill" project - a nature conservation and education initiative - Lim said the first phase was 70% complete.

He said the entire first phase was scheduled to be completed by end 2016 while the second phase was about 50% complete.

Lim said Creative Quest Sdn Bhd (CQSB) was appointed to develop the RM32 million project on Feb 22, 2013 after a RFP was called in 2010 with a 30-year concession.

"The project is developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) concept where the state supplies the site and advice while the

development is done by the private sector," he said.

On efforts to list Penang Hill as a Unesco Biosphere Reserve, Lim said Penang Hill Corp (PHC) has been tasked with managing the survey of the flora and fauna there with CSQB who has engaged noted biologist Professor Meg Lowman.

The state has appointed USM to conduct the biosphere study and the budget is estimated to be about RM206,000 he said.