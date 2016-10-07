Serve well or be replaced, Mah reminds Gerakan members

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan must serve the rakyat well or risk being replaced by other Barisan Nasional component parties or direct candidates in the next general election.

In issuing the warning, Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong (pix) said the emergence of BN direct candidates in the previous Sarawak state election served as a reminder that underachievers would be facing challenges, even within BN, to defend their seats.

"In principle, we do not agree with direct candidates because they should be a member of BN component parties.

"However, it is also a reminder that if we do not serve our area well and are uprepared, our seats can be taken away by other component parties or direct candidates," he said at the opening of the 2016 Gerakan lifetime members' annual general meeting at Menara PGRM here.

Mah, who is also the Teluk Intan MP, said the party has to work very hard to ensure victory in all 45 federal and state seats allocated to the party in the next election.

He added the party had no choice but to make an early selection of its election candidates to avoid any last minute hiccups.

"More than two years ago, nearly 80% of our candidates were identified, something that has not been done before," he said.

Mah also said the name list of Gerakan's election candidates would be submitted to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to ensure that they are clean.

"This is to allow MACC to check and clear them. We need to set an example that we have chosen the best for the people.

"If our candidates are good then give us a chance. If you think they are corrupted and lazy, don't give them any chance," he added.

Mah also noted that the country is facing a serious problem due to too much politicising.

In other countries, they focus on important issues after election ends. Both the government and opposition give constructive ideas.

"But here, we fight on political issues everyday," he added.