Penang to conduct biodiversity survey

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Forestry Department is currently conducting a survey to find out how many hopea bracteata trees are left in the state.

Known locally as "merawan ungu", the plant is listed as critically endangered in Malaysia and is endemic to Penang.

Department director Rusli Tahir said there are only four locations in the state where the tree is found so far.

"There are about 30 trees," he said in a press conference yesterday with Penang Environment, Welfare and Caring Society Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh.

Elaborating, Phee said the state was also conducting a flora survey of state government land.

He said the government wanted to know the full extent of the biodiversity in Penang to best protect the environment.

"This is the commitment we have to protect the interest of the people," he said.

Checks online showed the tree has been documented by the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew of the United Kingdom in 1888.

Under the National Forestry Act 1984, those who posses forest resources illegally or harvest trees are liable to a maximum RM50,000 fine or maximum five year prison sentence or both upon conviction.

On another environmental issue, Phee said the Bukit Mertajam Forest Park will be closed to the public for a month to facilitate a clean up of the 37ha site.

He said the closure will last for a month beginning Nov 1 and urged those who are interested to help clean the forest to sign up as volunteers under the "Rakan Cherok Tokun" (Friends of Cherok Tokun) program.

He said successful applications were limited to 200 persons on a first come first serve basis and that cleaning activities will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday of the duration of the closure.

"We aim to enhance the cleanliness of the park," he added.