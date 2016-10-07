Suspected drug dealer nabbed

Posted on 7 October 2016 - 06:01pm Last updated on 7 October 2016 - 06:47pm

GEORGE TOWN: Police have detained a suspected drug dealer during an operation on Thursday afternoon.

Northeast district police chief ACP Mior Faridalatrash Wahid (pix) said the 53-year-old was detained outside his house in Paya Terubong here at about 12.30pm following a tip off.

He said police found 200 packets filled with heroin weighing a total of 420 grammes during the operation.

"The estimated value of the seized drugs is RM12,600," he said in a press conference today.

The suspect has since been remanded until Oct 13 to assist in investigations under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.