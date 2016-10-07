DBKL not imposing a charge on private cars after completion of MRT

KUALA LUMPUR: City Hall (DBKL) here has no plan to impose a charge on private cars entering the federal capital once the mass rail transit (MRT) Line 1 begins operations.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz (pix), who denied a press report on the matter, said the report was not true.

"There is no plan to implement a charge system for private cars entering the federal capital after the completion of the MRT project," he told Bernama today.

Mhd Amin Nordin disclosed this when commenting on the report by 'The Edge' yesterday stating that DBKL would implement the system which would be the final initiative to ease congestion in the city and encouraging the people to use public transport.

In the report, DBKL Senior Deputy Director of the Town Planning Department Nik Mastura Diyana Nik Mohamad was quoted as saying that her department was studying the matter where the rate to be charged had yet to be decided.

The system is perceived to impose a charge on any vehicle entering the city centre as is being implemented in Singapore currently. — Bernama