Najib: Don't blame politics for economic slump

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today took a swipe at critics who blamed the country's economic downturn on politics.

He said despite a tough 2015 that saw national revenue decline by more than RM30 billion due to the fall in oil prices, the country's economy still grew by 4% in the first half of this year.

"Despite the challenges in 2015, our economy did not fall into the negatives like it did in 1998 (during the Asian financial crisis).

"Unfortunately, there are some quarters who have been spreading lies claiming the economic decline was because of political factors only, when the fact is, it is this government that has successfully maintained our economic growth," he said in a blog post today.

Najib also noted that there have been rumours on social media claiming the country was heading towards bankruptcy in September, which many Malaysians had believed.

He explained that the country's economy, as per the world's, is bound to have its ups and downs, citing examples of the 1998 financial crisis and the 2008 global economic crisis.

Najib, however, noted that proactive measures needed to be taken to ensure the economy does not slump even further.

"In 1998, the crisis was really bad to the point our economic growth was in the negatives, causing businesses to shut down, the ringgit to fall and the people to lose jobs.

"Ten years later, another crisis happened. As the finance minister at that time, I have taken proactive measures in formulating an economic stimulus programme.

"Thank god, our economic growth bounced back at a rate of seven percent the following year," he said.