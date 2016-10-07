BN still in control of Johor

Posted on 7 October 2016 - 06:39pm Last updated on 7 October 2016 - 07:18pm

JOHOR BARU: State Umno secretary Datuk Md Jais Sarday has rubbished claims that Barisan Nasional (BN) has lost its two-thirds majority in the state assembly following the departure of Jorak assemblyman Datuk Dr Shahruddin Salleh from the party.

He said the Umno membership of Shahruddin, the former Pagoh Umno vice-chief has been revoked following the announcement that he has been appointed the secretary-general of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

"All BN assemblymen fully support the leadership of Mentri Besar Datuk Mohamed Khaled Nordin," he added.

Md Jais was responding to claims by state opposition leaders that BN had lost its two-thirds majority in the state assembly with Shahruddin's defection to PPBM.

State opposition leader Gan Peck Cheng (Penggaram-DAP) told theSun that Johor was no longer the pillar of Umno.

"There are now 19 opposition assemblymen while BN has 37. We need another 10 more seats for the opposition to form the state government," she said.

Johor Amanah chief Aminolhuda Hassan said with Shahruddin's defection, BN can no longer make changes to the state constitution.