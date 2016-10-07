Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar on weaker buying interest ahead of the release of US non-farm payroll data later tonight.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1535/1585 against the greenback from 4.1400/1470 on Thursday.

A dealer said the greenback remained firm in anticipation of positive payroll employment data for September.

Analysts expect the figures to show that more jobs were created (expected 175,000) in September against 151,000 in August, denoting that the US economy was on an upward growth momentum.

"The strong jobs data will lift the dollar higher and put further pressure on the ringgit while any dissappointment would help the currency consolidate and rebound," the dealer said.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit was traded mixed.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0214/0252 from Thursday's 3.0173/0230 and eased versus the Yen to 3.9999/9066 from 3.9965/9052 yesterday.

The local note appreciated sharply against the British pound to 5.1142/1220 from 5.2632/2733 and rose against the Euro to 4.6199/6267 from yesterday's 4.6285/6368. — Bernama