Hurricane Matthew: What we know

Posted on 7 October 2016 - 07:29pm Last updated on 7 October 2016 - 07:54pm

Destroyed houses are seen after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, Oct 6, 2016. — Reuters

Destroyed houses are seen in a village after Hurricane Matthew passes Corail, Haiti, Oct 6, 2016. — Reuters

MIAMI: Hurricane Matthew edged toward Florida's east coast Friday after leaving a trail of destruction in Haiti, Cuba and the Dominican Republic. Here's what we know about this deadly and extremely dangerous hurricane:



HAITI

The storm killed more than 300 people in Haiti, according to a senator from the hard-hit south of the country, which is the poorest nation in the Americas. The final toll is expected to be higher.

Matthew caused catastrophic damage, crushing bridges, forcing rivers to overflow and blowing roofs apart, officials said.

More than 29,000 homes were destroyed in the hard-hit Sud department alone, and more than 20,000 people have been displaced, the local authorities said as they assessed the damage on Thursday.

Haiti's southern city of Jeremie suffered "complete destruction," with 80% of the buildings leveled, relief agencies said.

Some 350,000 people need assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

CUBA

More than 1.3 million people were evacuated in Cuba, where Matthew made landfall Tuesday night.

No casualties were reported, but officials described severe damage to the historic town of Baracoa, the first Spanish settlement on the island (founded in 1511).

Two other eastern towns, Maisi and Imias, remain cut off in the storm's aftermath.



DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

The hurricane killed at least four people — three of them children — and injured one in the Dominican Republic.

Some 28 people were rescued from rooftops or trees.

More than 36,500 people were evacuated, and 3,000 homes destroyed, flooded or damaged.

BAHAMAS

Matthew's eye moved over Freeport Thursday, battering the islands with winds of 220km per hour.

Witnesses said roads were littered with fallen palm trees and smashed fences. Utility lines were down as heavy rains doused business districts and windows shattered in some coastal hotels.

New Providence, the most populous island and home to the capital of Nassau, was spared the worst of the storm, suffering downed trees and power lines, as well as structural damage to a number of commercial buildings and residences.

Live images from Nassau showed a toppled gas station and rivers of water in the streets.



UNITED STATES

From the Bahamas, Matthew churned in a northwestern direction toward central Florida, with "potentially disastrous impacts," including life-threatening floods, the National Hurricane Center said.

Matthew was downgraded to a Category Three storm on a scale of five Friday morning and was swirling some 65km southeast of Cape Canaveral, home to the Kennedy Space Center, just before dawn.

The storm was producing maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour as it traveled at 13 miles per hour up the central Florida coast.

The NHC said the storm was moving parallel to and just off the coast, and it remained unclear when and if it would make direct contact with land.

Authorities gave some three million people along the US southeast coast urgent evacuation orders.

According to forecasters, Matthew could bring destructive winds and storm surges as high as 11 feet (3.3 meters) in some areas.

Florida Governor Rick Scott warned residents to expect widespread power outages. As of Friday morning, more than 300,000 people were without power according to local electric companies.

Some 3,500 National Guard troops were activated to assist with shelters and evacuation orders.

Miami's airport canceled hundreds of flights and the Fort Lauderdale airport shut down on Thursday morning. Popular theme parks, including Disney World, were closed Thursday evening and Friday. — AFP