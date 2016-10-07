Teresa Kok files order to strike out parking charge hike

KUALA LUMPUR: Seputeh MP Teresa Kok Suh Sim (pix) and Selangor and Federal Territory Consumers Association president Mohd Yusof Abdul Rahman have applied for leave from the court to strike out the hike on parking charges.

They filed the application through Messrs A. N. Nair & Partners at the High Court registry here today.

They named Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Mhd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) as first, second and third respondents.

In the supporting affidavit, they sought a declaration that the increase in parking charges were excessive, unreasonable, unduly high and a burden to the public.

In addition, they claimed the charges imposed and implemented by the respondents failed to take into account the poor state of public transport system which was still inadequate in many areas, especially the suburbs. — Bernama