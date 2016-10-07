2200 'Earth Warriors' gathered to clean up township

The volunteers of the Earth Warriors Mass Street Clean Up Kota Kemuning gathered for a group photograph before the clean-up session commences. — Pix courtesy of GHCA

Volunteers heading towards their respective clean-up routes. — Pix courtesy of GHCA

Environmental protection starts from young! A group of young students getting their hands dirty to serve a meaningful cause in protecting the environment. — Pix courtesy of GHCA

The clean-up also took place at the Kota Kemuning Lakeside area. — Pix courtesy of GHCA

SHAH ALAM: The latest edition of the Great Heart Charity Association (GHCA)'s Earth Warriors Mass Street Clean Up Project saw an early morning gathering of 2,200 volunteers itching to give the township of Kota Kemuning a clean-up like never before!

Jointly organised by GHCA with Gamuda Walk, Gamuda Land, Hicom Gamuda, and MPP Zon 12, the event took place simultaneously at the Kota Kemuning Lakeside, Kota Kemuning commercial area, SMK Kota Kemuning, SK Bukit Kemuning 2, and SJK(C) Chung Hua, which saw residents, students, families young and old working hand-in-hand for a massive cleaning activity across Kota Kemuning.

"Great Heart Charity's Earth Warriors Project is an environmental protection initiative setup to instill awareness among members of the public so that everyone will begin to actively play a role in ensuring that the wellbeing of our planet is well taken after. It all starts with you and me, as we all has a responsibility to our environment.

"When everyone begins to play their part in not damaging our planet, then an environment that no longer needs protection is attainable. This is the 5th edition of our Earth Warriors Project, after having being held in the towns of Jenjarom, Klang, Subang Jaya, and Sekinchan, and is the edition with the biggest crowd of all!" said the Vice-President of GHCA, Mr Yuen Juin Hoe, during his opening address.

After an energising exercise routine led by a fitness trainer from The Jay, volunteers were divided into groups and were given a briefing before being supplied with cleaning equipment, gloves and rubbish bags.

The participants, which range from 2 to 70-years-old, spent the next two hours, cleaning up their respective assigned routes which covered lakeside area, streets, shop lot walkways and school compounds.

The event was an eye-opener for some and raised awareness among the younger generation not to treat our environment as a large rubbish dump.

After the session, the volunteers gathered back at their respective starting locations to return the cleaning equipment and enjoy a simple lunch together while celebrating a job well done!

Those interested in finding out more information about Great Heart Charity Association may visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/greatheartcharityassociation or contact them at info@greatheartcharity.org.my.