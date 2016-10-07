Former Kedah AMK Chief files RM2.6 million defamation suit against NSTP

GEORGE TOWN: Former Kedah Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Khairul Anuar Ramli today filed a RM2.6 million defamation suit against the New Straits Times Press (M) Sdn Bhd (NSTP) over the publication of two alleged false and defamatory articles on him.

The Kedah Anti-Fraud Task Force president filed the suit at the Penang High Court registry here via Messrs Ambar & Azah.

In the suit, Khairul Anuar as the plaintiff, named NSTP reporter Awaina Arbee, NSTP group managing editor Datuk Abdul Jalil Hamid and NSTP as first, second and third defendants, respectively.

In his statement of claim, he alleged the first defendant had maliciously, carelessly and without checking the news source she received and without prior reference to the plaintiff, had written a false and defamatory statement on the New Straits Times Online entitled, 'Ezam should be rejected for PPBM membership, says Youth Chief' at 3.59pm on Oct 3.

('Ezam' referred to above is former Umno member and former senator Datuk Mohamad Ezam Mohd Nor).

The link of the article had also been shared on the New Straits Times twitter account @NST_Online on the same date.

Khairul Anuar also claimed that a media report entitled 'Reject Ezam's application, says PPBM Youth Chief' had also been published in the NST newspaper, the following day (Oct 4).

The plaintiff claimed the second defendant (Abdul Jalil) had granted permission to the first defendant to report the false and defamatory articles while the third defendant as the owner of the NST newspaper and NST Online had maliciously published the articles on Oct 3 and 4.

Khairul Anuar, who is a community activist claimed the articles had portrayed him as being crazy about wanting to become Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Protem Youth chief, whereas the moment the articles were published, the party committee still had not been established and appointed.

He said the articles also described Mohamad Ezam as a person who was willing to 'sell friendship' for the sake of his personal interest.

The plaintiff claimed that words in the articles were defamatory, insulting, degrading his dignity, good name and reputation, and at the same time exposing him to the risk of facing civil action from Mohamad Ezam.

As such, the plaintiff is claiming general damages from each defendant amounting to RM866,666.68 each, as well as aggravated and exemplary damages and an injunction to restrain the defendants from publishing the defamatory articles.

He is also seeking interest, costs and other relief deemed fit by the court. — Bernama