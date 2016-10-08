Pei Ling wows crowd at Sing! China finals, but does not clinch first place

GEORGE TOWN: Penang-born singing sensation Lee Pei Ling (pix) whipped the audience into a frenzy at the Sing! China finale in Beijing on Friday night, although she did not come out tops in the competiton.

The 16-year-old student from Chung Ling Private High School, the youngest in the competition, accomplished a remarkable feat by being the first Malaysian among the top six finalists, featuring other prominent singers.

Clad in her usual long dress, Lee wowed the crowd with an electrifyijng performance at the Bird's Nest stadium as she sang Let It Go in a mix of Mandarin and English during the finals.

Although it was not her day, her Taiwanese mentor Na Ying asked the audience to give Lee thunderous applause for her hard work in getting to the final stage.

The songstress even went on stage to hug Lee and urged her to strive harder back in Malaysia, while expressing hope to have a concert together in Beijing if the opportunity arises.

Lee's counterpart from China, Jiang Dunhao, emerged as the winner in the finals held in his home country.

Lee made into the finals after her performance in the semis wowed the judges, Chinese pop stars Na Ying and Wang Feng, as well as Jay Chou, of Taiwan, with her rendition of Fight Song by Rachael Platten.

In her earlier appearances on the show, Chinese songstress Na Ying was so impressed with Lee that the bona-fide star chose the Malaysian to be on her team, coaching her throughout the competition.

Sing! China was formerly known as 2016 The Voice of China but was relaunched with the former name following legal disputes.