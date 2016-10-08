Blaze in navy interceptor boat injures 5

KOTA KINABALU: Five Royal Malaysian Navy personnel sustained light injuries after the interceptor boat they were in, caught fire at the KD Sri Semporna jetty, yesterday.

RMN in a statement today said the incident occurred around 2.20pm when the ignition of the boat taking the personnel to Tun Sharifah Rodziah sea base for duty shift was being switched on.

"Personnel at the jetty acted swiftly to extinguish the fire with assistance from fire and rescue personnel within 10 minutes. The injured were sent to hospital and are in stable condition," RMN said.

It said initial investigations found that the incident was either due to a short circuit or fuel leakage and RMN with the Fire and Rescue Department would set up an investigation board to identify the exact cause. — Bernama