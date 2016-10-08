2 Malaysians with 20kg of syabu detained in Palembang

JAKARTA: Indonesian police detained two Malaysians and seized 20kg of syabu in a raid at a shophouse at Bukit Kecil in Palembang, South Sumatra yesterday.

Online media quoted South Sumatra police chief Djoko Prastowo as saying that a team from Jakarta Police Headquarters and South Sumatra, acting on a tip-off, tailed two men from Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II Airport in Palembang.

He said the two men aged 27 and 22 were believed to be members of an international drug trafficking syndicate from Malaysia.

The suspects had stayed a night at a shophouse not far from Palembang before police moved in to apprehend them and raid the premises around 10am, he said.

Djoko said the case had been referred to Jakarta police headquarters for further investigation. — Bernama