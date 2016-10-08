Work closely with elected representatives, Sarawak PTA told

DEBAK, Sarawak: Parent-Teachers Associations (PTAs) in the interior are told to work closely with their elected representatives to assist students in mastering the English language and pass public examinations.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) said in this regard, the PTAs could find a way to provide extra English classes to the target group.

"It is a cause for concern that many rural students had not performed well due to a weak command of the language.

"This problem must be solved at the root level. Our students too must have good English command for the sake of their future when looking for jobs," he said at the SK Ng Gayau PTA dinner here last night.

Uggah pointed out that the Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem had often given reminders on the importance of English proficiency.

"We must all work hard to overcome the shortcomings that prevent our students from mastering the language," he added.

He said a grant of RM10,000 would be given to the school to start extra English classes early next year before the students sat for their examinations.

He also gave another RM10,000 grant for the school to restock new books for its library. — Bernama