BN unweakened by appointment of former Umno leader as PPBM sec-gen

KANGAR: Barisan Nasional (BN) will not be weakened by the appointment of former Johor Umno leader Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) secretary-general .

MCA vice-president Datuk Chua Tee Yong (pix) said even though Johor BN did not have two-thirds majority for the first time in history, that did not mean that it would be weak.

"The latest development in Johor gives greater impetus to us to work harder for the next general election (GE), in fact we will recapture the lost seats from the opposition.

"I believe that PPBM is established solely on the basis of personal interests under the guise of championing the people," he said after launching the Perlis MCA meeting at Wisma MCA Perlis here last night.

Chua, who is also Perlis MCA Liaison Committee chairman, said the opposition was still not united and did not have a firm stance.

"They (opposition) only aim to get more seats but don't have a clear direction and vision to help the people," he said. — Bernama