Water supply disruption due to Langat water treatment plant closure

KUALA LUMPUR: Consumers in several areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling and Hulu Langat districts will experience water supply disruption following the shut down of the Langat and Sungai Cheras Batu 11 water treatment plants tonight.

Air Selangor Group Corporate Communications head Amin Lin Abdullah said the Langat plant was closed due to odour pollution from the Sungai Semantan, Pahang.

"Water supply will be sent by tankers to the affected areas and critical premises such as hospitals and dialysis centres," he said in a statement today.

He said consumers could get the latest status on the repair work through the 'mySYABAS' mobile phone application or surf www.syabas.com.my and send the premises address to number 15300 via the short message system if water relief is required. — Bernama