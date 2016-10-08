Najib wants Education Ministry to strengthen sports education

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has urged the Education Ministry to strengthen sports education in the country, said Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan.

He said Najib commended the success of Bukit Jalil Sports School, the first of such schools in the country, in producing capable atheletes.

"He (Najib) singled-out that Bukit Jalil Sports School has proven to be the best decision made in establishing sports schools and he is keen to see how we can strengthen sports education.

"We (Education Ministry) are encouraging more students to indulge in sports. We will continue to support sports development in the country through the Education Ministry," he told reporters after the launching of the Education Ministry's Fitness Program in conjunction with the National Sports Day 2016 by Najib, here today.

Also present were Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Deputy Minister Datuk M.Saravanan and Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

Earlier, Najib joined about 17,000 students from both the primary and secondary schools, matriculation and teacher training colleges for the 1Student 1Sports in the 4.5KM walk.

Kamalanathan said the 1Student 1Sports programme was in line with the ministry's objective and policy to encourage more students to participate in sports and curriculum.

"We hope parents will encourage and support the participation of students in sports," he said.

Meanwhile, in his speech in conjunction with the Education Ministry's Fitness Program celebration, Kamalanathan said the ministry always supported efforts by the Youth and Sports Ministry in planning and implementing all forms of activities and policies involving the development of youths and sports, particularly in schools.

"This is in line with the Educational Development Plan 2013-2025 which focused on the development of human capital so that students in this country were on par with their counterparts in other developed nations in the world," he added. — Bernama