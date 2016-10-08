Three injured in 11-vehicle pile-up at Jalan Permatang Pasir

Posted on 8 October 2016 - 02:54pm Last updated on 8 October 2016 - 04:35pm

PERMATANG PAUH: A man suffered serious head injury while two others suffered light injuries in an accident involving four cars and seven motorcycles on Friday night here.

The 9.30pm incident happened when an MPV hit a 38-year-old man who was crossing Jalan Permatang Pasir here where the weekly night market is held.

Central Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the vehicle then crashed into a row of motorcycles parked along the middle of the road.

He said the vehicle also crashed into cars parked by the roadside before coming to a stop.

"Two men sitting on the motorcycles were lightly injured at that time," he said in a statement.

All the victims were sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital to receive medical treatment.

The accident is still under investigation which is being carried out under the Road Transport Act 1987.