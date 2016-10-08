200 policemen may be sacked

GEORGE TOWN: About 200 policemen throughout the country may face the sack for their poor performance in carrying out their duties.

Federal police management director Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah said those who scored below 60% in their annual performance review will be given a chance to buck up.

He said these policemen will be given the opportunity to improve and counselling but warned the Exit Policy will be triggered if there was no improvement.

“We do not condone them if they are involved in crime or illegal activities,” he added in a press conference today.

Zulkifli declined to reveal how many of the 130,000 strong police force had poor disciplinary records when asked.

“The figure is small,” he however said adding his department has acted against those with poor disciplinary records.

Zulkifli earlier attended the federal police level ceremony to mark National Sports Day at the Penang Botanic Gardens.