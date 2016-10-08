Gerakan Youth Chief questions Bersih 2.0's agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: If Bersih 2.0 is fighting against corruption, why aren't they rallying in Penang, Gerakan Youth Chief Tan Keng Liang lashed out at the election watchdog.

"Bersih 2.0 claims to be against corruption, but when their convoy was launched on Oct 1, only non Pakatan states seem to be targeted. Glaringly Penang has been excluded although its Chief Minister (Lim Guan Eng) is facing corruption trial," Tan said in his speech this morning at the opening of Gerakan Youth and Wanita Annual General Meeting at the party's HQ.

He said he finds it difficult to believe in Bersih 2.0's agenda as it seems to be inconsistent.

"I don't believe in their agenda because their objectives keep changing. Sometimes, their demonstration aims to release (Datuk Seri) Anwar Ibrahim. Sometimes, they claim it is for free and fair election. Sometimes, it is to remove certain BN (Barisan Nasional). Now they claim to be against corruption," he explained.

"So is Bersih 2.0 really against corruption or are they just a political tool to destabilise Barisan Nasional government?"

Tan also took a jab at the Red Shirt which is led by Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Jamal Yunos.

"On the same note, Gerakan youth is extremely disappointed with the way the Red Shirts conducted themselves. Protests should be held in stadiums. If you don’t agree to those doing the street protest, you should not go and hold a street protest yourself," he said.

"Don’t make any threats on the Yellow Shirts (Bersih 2.0). Don’t make any allegations by saying the Yellow Shirts have been infiltrated by the Islamic State (IS). Gerakan youth would like to remind the Red Shirts that when you say there is a terrorist threat within Bersih, you are actually affecting our country because tourists will be afraid to come. Think carefully Red Shirts, before you do things," he said.