Police foil several illegal street races in Sungai Nibong

GEORGE TOWN: Police foiled several illegal street racing activities after inspecting 256 motorcycles during an operation last night.

Northeast district police chief ACP Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said the group was detained near Sungai Nibong here during the 3am operation.

He said several of the motorcyclists tried to make a run for freedom but to no avail after police sealed all the exits.

He said some tried to flee by getting on to the opposite side of the road but their attempts were futile.

He said a total of 81 summonses were issued for various offences including not possessing valid driving licenses, noisy exhausts and for not having valid road tax discs.

“Police eventually seized 12 motorcycles for further action,” he said in a statement on the Northeast district police Facebook page today.

Mior added that roadblocks were also setup at Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu, Jalan Bukit Gambier, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Jalan Sungai Dua, Jalan Masjid Negeri and Padang Kota Lama to curb the menace.