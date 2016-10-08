Gerakan can recapture Penang: Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan is confident that it will be able to recapture Penang from the opposition in the next general election.

Party Wanita chief Datuk Tan Lian Hoe said the rakyat of Penang were now silently opposing the current state government led by DAP.

"I do not think the opposition will be able to maintain the 90% Chinese support it received in the previous election.

"The voters did not express it but in their heart they will give the votes to us," she said after attending the Gerakan Wanita Annual General Meeting at Menara PGRM here.

Gerakan lost its almost 40 years of control in Penang to the opposition in the 2008 General Election, a defeat it has unable to recover until now.

Tan said the party would ensure that it could put an end to the seat drought in Penang, a state used to be its political stronghold, in the next general election.

She said Gerakan Wanita was also eyeing for more female candidates to be fielded in the polls.

"There are currently nine female candidates in the 45 parliament and state seats Gerakan is eyeing," she said.

Despite stating that it was impossible for the party to achieve victory in all the 45 seats it targeted, Tan was confident that Gerakan would be able to win more seats in the 14th General Election.