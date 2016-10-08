Police shot dead man high on the wanted list

Posted on 8 October 2016 - 04:58pm Last updated on 8 October 2016 - 06:38pm

IPOH: A 29-year-old man with previous criminal records and high on the wanted list was shot dead in an exchange of fire with police after a short car chase in Ayer Tawar early today.

The man from Ayer Tawar was also wanted for attempted murder in the same town 2014.

He had three drug records and two cases of inflicting injuries including two years detention at the Simpang Renggam Rehabilitation Centre.

All the offences were committed in Sitawan, Ayer Tawar and Lumut in 2013 and 2014.

Perak CID chief Datuk Gan Tian Kee said, "an anti crime prevention patrol team spotted a car with a suspicious occupant at 3.15am.

"As the personnel approached the car it sped off. The car skidded after a three-kilometre chase while going through a corner at Simpang Lima.

"The driver also drove through a traffic light," he told reporters here today.

Gan said the man alighted from the vehicle and fired a shot at the policemen who in self defence returned fire.

According to him the deceased had acted alone and an investigation is being conducted as to whether he is linked to other cases.

Police recovered a Luger .9mm pistol, five live bullets, a spent shell, a parang and two handphones.

"We are still checking the status of the car," he added.