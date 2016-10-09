12 children rescued from human traffickers in Ipoh, Taiping

Posted on 8 October 2016 - 06:00pm Last updated on 9 October 2016 - 10:56am

IPOH: Police with the cooperation of welfare department officials rescued 12 children aged between 11 and 13 from the clutches of human trafficking groups in Ipoh and Taiping in an operation on Oct 7 and 8.

Perak CID chief Datuk Gan Tian Kee said, "we also arrested a man and a woman in their 40s who were suspected to be exploiting children to become beggars.

"They were forced to beg and sell herbal medicine and Islamic calendars," he told reporters here today.

Gan said the children will be sent to the women and children home in Rembau, Negri Sembilan.

During the operation, 376 bottles of herbal medicine, two handphones, two cars, two passports, a bunch of keys, RM2,993.80 and 100,000 rupiah in cash, and a book which recorded collection from begging activities were seized.

The suspects have been remanded until Oct 12 to facilitate investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Anti Trafficking in Persons and Anti Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

The offence carries a jail term of between three and 20 years and a fine.