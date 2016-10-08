Budget 2017 to prioritise people's welfare, says treasury sec-gen

SUNGAI PETANI: The 2017 Budget expected to be tabled at the end of the month will focus on the people's welfare, says Treasury Secretary-General Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah (pix).

Many of the measures to be announced in the Budget will benefit all sectors of society, especially the low-income earners, Mohd Irwan Serigar said.

"There will be a large allocation for entrepreneurs nationwide, because we see the huge potential, and rather than working for others, it would be better to produce entrepreneurs, who will go on to create job opportunities for other individuals," he told reporters after attending the northern edition of the Bumipreneurs Of Tomorrow (Bahtera) 2016 programme here today.

He said the government is always thinking out of the box on how to develop the country and stay that way.

"In towns like Sungai Petani, we will promote entrepreneurship among local residents, then they can progress to a higher level," he said. — Bernama