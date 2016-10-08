Suspects in RM114.5m seizure to assist MACC to transfer money from foreign banks

KOTA KINABALU: Two senior officers of a government agency in Sabah who were detained for alleged power abuse involving infrastructure projects worth RM3.3 billion will assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in transferring money deposited in foreign banks into their bank accounts in the country soon.

A source close to the MACC investigating team said the money would be transferred under the Mutual Legal Assistance, but decline to disclose the amount involved.

"So far, MACC has recorded statements from 23 people in connection with the investigation on ‘Ops Water’. One of them is the younger sibling of a director," he added.

Last Tuesday, MACC detained a director and a deputy director of the Sabah Water Department and seized RM114.5 million from them.

The seizure included 127 land grants, nine luxury vehicles, 94 branded handbags, branded watches and jewellery.

In a related development, he said the commission would call an officer from the Sabah Land and Survey Department to value the land which grants for the property were seized last Monday.

He said the grants were for housing, agriculture and commercial land in several locations in Sabah.

On the seizure of luxury cars in the case, he said, there were bought under a company name belonging to a younger sibling of a director.

"Investigation also revealed that the director had bought a house overseas," he said, adding the commission was also investigating a company which handled transactions of money belonging to the deputy director," he added. — Bernama