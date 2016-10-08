Tengku Amir Shah proclaimed Raja Muda of Selangor

KLANG: Tengku Amir Shah was today proclaimed the Raja Muda Selangor in a ceremony steeped in tradition at Balairung Seri, Istana Alam Shah, here.

The ceremony was conducted by Tengku Laksamana Selangor Tengku Sulaiman Shah, as the head of the Selangor Royal Court, before the Selangor Sultan, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

During the ceremony, Tengku Amir Shah took the oath and pledged his loyalty to the Selangor Sultan and to discharge his responsibilities honestly and sincerely.

This was then followed with the signing of the instrument of the proclamation which was witnessed by Tengku Sulaiman Shah, Shah Alam High Court judge Datuk Mohd Zabidin Mohd Diah and Selangor State Secretary Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya.

During the ceremony, Sultan Sharafuddin presented the "Keris Kebesaran Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Raja Muda Selangor", which is a royal regalia, to his son.

The ceremony was also witnessed by other members of the royal family. Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Tun Hussein and wife, Datin Seri Tengku Marsilla Tengku Abdullah; Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar; Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali; Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar; Malaysian Armed Force Chief General Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin; Selangor executive council members, state assemblymen and government officers.

The ceremony ended with the prayer reading by Selangor Mufti Datuk Setia Mohd Tamyes Abdul Wahid.

Following the proclamation, Tengku Amir Shah would be away from the state for seven days and would return on Oct 15 for another ceremony, the "Istiadat Menghadap dan Menjunjung Duli", also at Istana Alam Shah.

Tengku Amir Shah, 25, was born on Dec 12, 1990, in San Francisco, in the United States of America, and is Sultan Sharafuddin's only son.

His mother, Che Puan Nurlisa Idris, who is an American, and Sultan Sharafuddin divorced in 1997.

Tengku Amir Shah has two elder sisters, Tengku Zerafina and Tengku Zatashah, from Sultan Sharafuddin’s earlier marriage.

The Raja Muda of Selangor received his primary and secondary education at the Alice Smith School in Kuala Lumpur, and continued his studies at the Wellington College in the United Kingdom, from 2004 to 2009.

He then pursued his studies at Leeds University and obtained a Bachelor's degree in Ecology and Environmental Biology in 2014.

Tengku Amir Shah also underwent a military preparatory course in Port Dickson, before enrolling at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, United Kingdom.

He was commissioned as an army officer with the rank of Lieutenant with the 17th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment on July 19 this year. — Bernama