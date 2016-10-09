L'Oréal Paris brings glamour and extravagance to holiday 2016 makeup

THE French beauty brand is going glam for its holiday makeup collection, rocking a festive beauty look worthy of a femme fatale free from all inhibitions. The "Fatale Extravaganza" collection is due out this fall.

The holiday period will once again bring extravagance to makeup looks, with glitzy glam, sparkles and metallic shades all in store from seasonal collections. Christmas is the ideal opportunity for women to go all-out, matching strong eyes with strong lips, with highly glamorous and pigment-packed shades.

L'Oréal Paris is firmly on trend this festive season with an exuberant makeup line channelling glamour, glitter and fresh-faced glow.

Time to shine

This year sees lips treated to glamorous shades for a vibrant and radiant finish. The L'Oréal Paris "Palette Lèvres Color Riche" has six seasonal shades to choose from, ranging from plum to red to orange. It also includes an applicator brush.

Bases stay fresh and radiant with a simple sweep of "Highlighter L'Or." This powder highlighter brings a golden glow to cheeks or décolleté to shine your way through the holiday season.

The collection also sees "Super Liner" eye liner land in "L'Or Noir," sculpting eyes with intensely dark lines with added shimmer.

Gold rush

The L'Oréal Paris "Palette Gold" eye shadow palette from the "Gold Obsession" collection finishes the look to perfection. This 10-shade palette features colours including a glittery black, an iridescent beige, a deep plum and a khaki green. These can be used to amp up glamour with sparkling golden effects.

The "Fatale Extravaganza" collection and the "Palette Gold" eye shadow palette go on sale this fall. — AFP Relaxnews