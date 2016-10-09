Dept heads, implementing agencies urged to enculture integrity

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman (pix) has urged all heads of departments and implementing agencies in the state to always enculture integrity, accountability and governance in discharging their duties.

He said they should also monitor and ensure that all allocations channelled by the government could be utilised fully to meet the needs of the target groups at the grassroots level.

"This is crucial to ensure that every development project is truly enjoyed by the people. It is most important that this aspect is emphasised all the time to give confidence and trust to the government in providing efficient, fair and transparent services at all levels," he said.

He said this in his speech at the State Banquet in conjunction with the 63rd birthday anniversary of the Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at the Banquet Hall, State Legislative Assembly, here last night.

In line with the implementation of the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP), and the other development agenda, Musa said the government was committed to continue the approach, strategy and development in a holistic manner.

"Despite facing various challenges including the global economic slowdown, our state economic growth is expected to remain strong and sustainable. We will also manage the state's expenditure and resources prudently to further strengthen the state's economic fundamentals and financial position," he said.

In order to ensure these objectives were achieved, Musa said solid support from everyone including the leaders, civil servants, the private sector and the general public was needed.

"I am confident, with the continued strong support and cooperation, Insya-Allah we can fulfill this trust and responsibility to ensure our prosperity and that of the future generation," he added. — Bernama