Don't be influenced by promises of opposition parties: Mohamad

SEREMBAN: Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) reminded the people in the state against being influenced by the empty promises made by the opposition parties.

He said they were certainly good in making various promises, but these promises clearly could not be fulfilled.

"Don't listen to them (opposition) ... promise all kinds of things. They can make various promises.

"Previously, they promised free water ... of course it's free because there is no water (fererring to the Selangor water crisis). In fact, they promised previously there won't be any tax, but now the tax has doubled.

"Previously they promised to give an allowance to single mothers every month, but there is no such thing. In fact many Indian community living near the Selangor-Negeri Sembilan border in Sepang and Semenyih, entered Negri Sembilan seeking for assistance from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and we approvedthem," he said here, last night.

He said this at the Silver Jubilee dinner and Deepavali celebration of the Indian Progressive Party (IPF), here.

Also present were IPF president Datuk M. Sambanthan and Negeri Sembilan IPF president S. Visvanathan.

Mohamad, who is also State Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said every one could make promises but if they were not fulfilled, they would be useless.

Commenting further, he said the people must look ahead because the road ahead was still far for the people to face together in improving the country from the present state.

"If we still look at the smaller trivial picture, I am afraid we will fall into a trap which should not have been the case. Our problem ahead is how to ensure that efforts are intensified to continue to bring development to the country in the interest of the 30 million people.

"This is of utmost importance. Don't listen to others (opposition) ... this is not right. We should correct whatever is wrong. What is important is that the people are not trapped by an uncertain political situation," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to Bernama, Sambanthan said the IPF would continue to support the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in the 14th general election even though the party had yet to join the BN.

"We are 'Friends of BN' and will continue to give our support to BN. The IPF now has more than 138,000 members with 79 divisions nationwide," he said. — Bernama